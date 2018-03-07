John Elway could play in his third Colorado Senior Open

Broncos star John Elway could play in the 39th US Senior Open Championship at the Broadmoor Golf Course this summer.
According to a release, Elway filed an entry to participate in the competition on June 28-July 1, 2018. His entry was received at 9:15 a.m Wednesday morning.
The 57-year old Broncos general manager is scheduled to compete in the sectional qualifying event for the US Senior Open on May 28.
In order to be eligible to compete, a player must be 50 years or older at the start of the competition and have a Handicap Index that isn't higher then 3.4, or is a professional.
Online entry for the event started Wednesday and will continue through Wednesday May 16.
Elway was named honorary chairman of the event in November 2016. The Hall-of-Famer has made five Super Bowl appearances with the Denver Broncos including back-to-back victories in 1997 and 1998.
This would be Elway's third appearance playing in a Colorado Senior Open.
