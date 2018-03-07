Quantcast

Flyovers scheduled at Air Force Academy Thursday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Flyovers scheduled at Air Force Academy Thursday

Posted: Updated:

If it's a little loud near the Air Force Academy Thursday, don't be alarmed, the Academy announced some scheduled flyovers throughout the day. 

A high-altitude, weather surveillance aircraft the U-2 Dragon Lady will conduct one flyover between 11:00 a.m. and noon. 

There will also be a long-range heavy bomber called the B-1B Lancer that is scheduled to pass between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Residents in the area may experience increased noise during these time periods.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?