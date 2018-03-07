Flyovers scheduled at Air Force Academy Thursday

If it's a little loud near the Air Force Academy Thursday, don't be alarmed, the Academy announced some scheduled flyovers throughout the day.
A high-altitude, weather surveillance aircraft the U-2 Dragon Lady will conduct one flyover between 11:00 a.m. and noon.
There will also be a long-range heavy bomber called the B-1B Lancer that is scheduled to pass between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.
Residents in the area may experience increased noise during these time periods.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.
A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.