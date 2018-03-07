Drunk driving leads to serious crash near Westcliffe

Two individuals were taken to a local hospital via helicopter after a single vehicle crash near Westcliffe.

Colorado State Patrol - Canon City said the driver of the vehicle had been drinking at a bar in Westcliffe before attempting to drive to Pueblo, Tuesday night.

CSP said the vehicle went airborne and hit a tree seven feet off the ground.

Both occupants of the vehicle survived the crash, but CSP Canon City called in two helicopters to transport them.

The status of the occupants is unknown at this time.