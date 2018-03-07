Elder abuse suspects from Texas believed to be in Colorado

A couple awaiting trial for elder abuse that led to the death of a 77-year-old woman in Texas, are now believed to be in Colorado.

The San Angelo Police Department in west Texas, is trying to find 58-year-old Ramon Ricardo Garcia and 60-year-old Debra Lee Garcia. The couple is wanted in connection to the death of 77-year-old Edna Adian, who died due to neglect while under care of the two suspects.

The San Angelo PD began investigating the couple in March of 2015, and they were set to go to trial in March of 2017. Before going to trial, the couple fled San Angelo. The San Angelo PD said they believed the couple was living in central Texas, but now believe they are somewhere in Colorado.

San Angelo PD said the couple may be living in an RV similar to the one seen below. The couple may be camping outside of State Parks to avoid identifying themselves.

The suspects were recently reported to be seen in Colorado Springs and parts of northeast Colorado.

Ramon Ricardo Garcia is a Hispanic male, 5'8", 245 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, with a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Debra Lee Garcia is a Hispanic female, 5'5", 112 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact your local law enforcement agency or the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 659-8016.