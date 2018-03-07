Colorado Spring Ski Season - Things To Know

Even through the snow has been very lack luster across southern Colorado, most of our ski resorts have seen decent accumulation and are gearing up for Springs ski season! Spring is one of the best times of year to hit the slopes with great weather and often times, lots of new, fresh powder. Loveland is expecting to stay open till May 6th while A Basin is expecting to stay open till early/mid June, so there's still time! No matter if you're new to Colorado and want to get out to the slopes over the next few weeks or a veteran, we've put together, with the help of Colorado Ski County USA, a few reminders of how to best enjoy the Springs ski season.

(Winter Park Springtopia - Credit Carl Frey)



1. Wear sunscreen: It's important to remember that ANY season you're on a mountain, you can get sunburned, but Spring in particular on the slopes can be a bad time for your skin. As the season changes from Winter to Spring, we're getting longer days and more direct sunshine! This means as the sun hits you directly or bounces off the snow into your face, you're more likely to get a sunburn even if it seems like a cold, chilly day! Goggles aren't enough, you still need to protect your cheeks, nose and forehead unless you want to sport that crispy, red look.

2. Prepare for wide ranging weather conditions: As most southern Colorado residents already know, with Spring comes very rapidly changing weather patterns. This goes for the mountains as well. We can have beautiful days with temperatures in the 30s and 40s followed by plunging cold down into the 20s and feet of snow! Make sure your car tires can still handle large snow accumulations and pack the right gear, be it low light ski goggles or just sunglasses.

3. Dress in layers: As mentioned, the weather can vary dramatically during the Spring ski season, even up in the mountains. The last thing you'll want is to be too hot and sweating on the slopes only to be too cold and freezing the very next day! A good idea is to pack and dress in layers, that way you can strip off the heavy gear and enjoy the warmer afternoon and put it back on when the sun does down and temps start to fall into the night.

4. Follow the "Spring ski schedule": What are we talking about with Spring ski schedule? Well, as Spring moves on we'll get above freezing and melt during the day and then freeze back down as we cool at night. This means that the softest and best turns will happen towards the middle of the day. On a normal day, the best times to get those soft turns will be from 10am till 3pm, so make that lunch break quick!

5. Take advantage of the deals and events: Spring skiing brings some of the best fun to all of the Colorado Ski areas and resorts, be it music festivals, skiing in costumes, or just having a beer with a view. Colorado Ski County USA has a list of dozens of events for many different resorts through the season. Be sure to check out the fun and the great deals happening just a couple hours away!