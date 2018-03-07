Lost World War II Keepsakes Come Home

A Colorado family has been reunited with their mother's World War II era keepsakes after a woman found love letters and newspaper clippings inside a pile of suitcases in the middle of the road.



Charissa Callaway says she had to swerve around the suitcases on her way to work Monday in Denver. When she realized what they were, she decided to pull over and take a closer look.



Inside, she found Gloria Unrein's treasures, a long-time Denver resident who came to the United States from Australia and married a World War II sailor.



Callaway later returned Unrein's treasures after tracking down her son.



"She's an angel in my mom's disguise. I think it's great. It means a lot," said Gloria's son, Val Unrein.



Val says he and his siblings just lost their mother a few weeks ago.



Read more: http://on9news.tv/2D6PQp0