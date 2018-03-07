Quantcast

Lost World War II Keepsakes Come Home - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Lost World War II Keepsakes Come Home

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
DENVER -

 A Colorado family has been reunited with their mother's World War II era keepsakes after a woman found love letters and newspaper clippings inside a pile of suitcases in the middle of the road.

Charissa Callaway says she had to swerve around the suitcases on her way to work Monday in Denver. When she realized what they were, she decided to pull over and take a closer look.

Inside, she found Gloria Unrein's treasures, a long-time Denver resident who came to the United States from Australia and married a World War II sailor.

Callaway later returned Unrein's treasures after tracking down her son.

"She's an angel in my mom's disguise. I think it's great. It means a lot," said Gloria's son, Val Unrein.

Val says he and his siblings just lost their mother a few weeks ago. 

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2D6PQp0

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?