Armed robbery on Half Turn Road

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a robbery in the 3800 block of Half Turn Road.

According to CSPD, their investigation revealed that the female victim drove up to her apartment and entered the building. Once she entered the apartment building, two black males approached her and demanded her purse.

Officers said that one of the males had a pistol and pointed it at the victims head.

The suspects fled the scene and were not located after a search of the area.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.