Armed robbery on Half Turn Road

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a robbery in the 3800 block of Half Turn Road.
According to CSPD, their investigation revealed that the female victim drove up to her apartment and entered the building. Once she entered the apartment building, two black males approached her and demanded her purse.
Officers said that one of the males had a pistol and pointed it at the victims head.
The suspects fled the scene and were not located after a search of the area.
CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.
