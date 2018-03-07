Hypothermia blamed for man's death under bridge in Fountain

A man found dead under a bridge in Fountain on News Years Day, apparently froze to death while he was high on methamphetamine.



Investigators say 43-year-old Marshall Reed had gotten wet trying to cross a creek and had taken off some of his clothes.



Dr. Leon Kelly, the chief medical examiner for the El Paso County coroner's office, says Reed suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and his mother had recently died. Reed was last seen three days before his body was found.



Temperatures dropped to the single digits on New Year's Day and never got above freezing.

