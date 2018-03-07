One officer dead, two others injured in Missouri

One police officer is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting Tuesday night. It happened in Clinton, Missouri as officers responded to a 911 call over a domestic dispute. Clinton is about 75-miles outside of Kansas City.

When police arrived, a man began shooting at them from inside a home. Officers returned fire and entered the mans home. The man opened fire again on the officers, killing 30-year-old officer, Christopher Ryan Morton.

Members from the SWAT team discovered the suspect dead in the home shortly after. It's not known whether the suspect died in the shootout with police or of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two wounded officers are being treated at a local hospital.

The two women who originally called 911 are not injured.