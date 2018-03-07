Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunny and Mild Today

Today's Forecast:

Finally Colorado calms down with no advisories anywhere through the state and warm, mild air returning through the afternoon! Sunny skies will be strong through most of the day with high level clouds trying to return through the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be seasonal today but know tonight we'll fall back into a chilly evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 50; Low - 26. Mild with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 55; Low - 19. Mild with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 27. Mild with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 45; Low - 23. Cool with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Cool with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Mild with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Mild with a few afternoon clouds. Calm and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A cold front will push through the state Saturday, cooling us down but also bringing in a small chance for spotty showers across the area. It looks most likely like we'll stay dry but there is that small chance so we'll take it. Before that expect a gorgeous warm up starting Thursday but the best air will be locked in for Friday.