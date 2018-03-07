A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on 9th Street and Iola Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. to investigate the possible violation of a restraining order. A woman said her ex-boyfriend refused to leave the home unless she called police.

When officers arrived a male suspect at the home refused to cooperate and left on a bike. Officers found him shortly after near a home on East 8th Street. After refusing officers' commands, they deployed a taser on the suspect but it did not work because he was wearing a thick jacket. They then saw the man had a gun, and at least one officer shot him. The suspect died on scene.

No officers were injured. The two officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo this year.