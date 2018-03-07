Draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park unveiled

A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.
A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.
One of the last remaining map stores in Colorado is closing after 40 years. There is an antique map seller in Denver, but Macvan maps in Colorado Springs is the last store in the state exclusively dedicated to making and selling current maps. It is store, but also a map making and publishing business.
One of the last remaining map stores in Colorado is closing after 40 years. There is an antique map seller in Denver, but Macvan maps in Colorado Springs is the last store in the state exclusively dedicated to making and selling current maps. It is store, but also a map making and publishing business.