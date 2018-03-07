Draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park unveiled

Colorado Springs city leaders have published a new draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park for the first time in nearly 20 years. 1999 was the last time a master plan for the park was created. Since then, utilization of the park has increased and changed. More people are utilizing the park, which also means more vehicles driving into the park and filling parking lots. "There are some recommendations on improving the parking to allow for better efficiency of the spaces up there and eliminate some of the traffic congestion that we have," said David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect with the city's Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.

Other priorities include trail connectivity and increasing safety. Dozens of people attended an open house unveiling the draft master plan at Cheyenne Mountain High School Tuesday night. Some had concerns that there seems to be an emphasis in making the park more attractive to tourists rather than locals.

The draft master plan can be viewed HERE beginning March 7. Public comment can be emailed to NCCmasterplan@Springsgov.com through March 18.