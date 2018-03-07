Quantcast

Draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park unveiled - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park unveiled

Posted: Updated:

Colorado Springs city leaders have published a new draft master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park for the first time in nearly 20 years.  1999 was the last time a master plan for the park was created.  Since then, utilization of the park has increased and changed.  More people are utilizing the park, which also means more vehicles driving into the park and filling parking lots.  "There are some recommendations on improving the parking to allow for better efficiency of the spaces up there and eliminate some of the traffic congestion that we have," said David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect with the city's Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.

Other priorities include trail connectivity and increasing safety.  Dozens of people attended an open house unveiling the draft master plan at Cheyenne Mountain High School Tuesday night.  Some had concerns that there seems to be an emphasis in making the park more attractive to tourists rather than locals.

The draft master plan can be viewed HERE beginning March 7.  Public comment can be emailed to NCCmasterplan@Springsgov.com through March 18.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 3:42 AM EST2018-03-07 08:42:05 GMT

    A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.

    A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.

  • Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-03-07 05:40:34 GMT
    Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

  • Officer shares detail on resolving Pueblo standoff

    Officer shares detail on resolving Pueblo standoff

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-03-07 01:43:22 GMT

    A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.

    A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?