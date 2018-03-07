Quantcast

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Marcell Barbee, Pueblo South Basketbal - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Marcell Barbee, Pueblo South Basketball

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PUEBLO -

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Marcell Barbee of Pueblo South. 

The senior lead the team in points, averaging almost 18 points a game for the Colts. 

For the second straight year, Pueblo South is back in the 4A Final Four. They face Longmont on Friday with a shot at the state title game Saturday. 

Barbee is most known for his football exploits, helping the Colts win their first state title in school history. 

"I think both sports hand in hand help me with each other," said Barbee. "Basketball helps me with football, football helps me with basketball."

He is an athlete through and through and that athleticism has helped him flourish on the court. 

"I think anyone that plays multiple sports - you have a lot of things that carry over into and with football especially - there is that element of toughness that a lot of kids don't have," said head coach DJ Johnson. "We try to tell all of our kids play as many sports as you can and there are a lot of years where that football toughness shows up on the court." 

Barbee will play football next season at Iowa Western Community College and then try and transfer to a four year school. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 3:42 AM EST2018-03-07 08:42:05 GMT

    A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.

    A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.

  • Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-03-07 05:40:34 GMT
    Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

  • Officer shares detail on resolving Pueblo standoff

    Officer shares detail on resolving Pueblo standoff

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-03-07 01:43:22 GMT

    A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.

    A Pueblo police officer talked a man out of committing suicide. Then, just minutes after he was detained, the officer rushes up to give him a hug.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?