KOAA Athlete of the Week: Marcell Barbee, Pueblo South Basketball

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Marcell Barbee of Pueblo South.

The senior lead the team in points, averaging almost 18 points a game for the Colts.

For the second straight year, Pueblo South is back in the 4A Final Four. They face Longmont on Friday with a shot at the state title game Saturday.

Barbee is most known for his football exploits, helping the Colts win their first state title in school history.

"I think both sports hand in hand help me with each other," said Barbee. "Basketball helps me with football, football helps me with basketball."

He is an athlete through and through and that athleticism has helped him flourish on the court.

"I think anyone that plays multiple sports - you have a lot of things that carry over into and with football especially - there is that element of toughness that a lot of kids don't have," said head coach DJ Johnson. "We try to tell all of our kids play as many sports as you can and there are a lot of years where that football toughness shows up on the court."

Barbee will play football next season at Iowa Western Community College and then try and transfer to a four year school.