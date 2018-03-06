Students claim teacher has been placed on leave for false accusations

A theater teacher at Pine Creek High School has been put on leave after students say the district accused her of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

That's a claim students say is not true.

District 20 won't confirm this to News 5, but Pine Creek students want their side of the story heard, with their parents by their sides.

News 5's Lena Howland will have the full story tonight on News 5 at 10.