Pueblo residents gather to discuss ideas and future of PEDCO

On Tuesday night a community meeting was held to discuss the future of PEDCO and what Pueblo residents want to see from the organization that uses their tax dollars to attract businesses.

About 50 people gathered at Saint Pius X Catholic Church.

Many came with ideas, but also a lot of questions: where is Pueblo headed? What is PEDCO doing to make it a better city?

Some ideas from the audience included bringing more technology companies to Pueblo. Several people voiced that PEDCO can no longer just consider manufacturing jobs.

While PEDCO members couldn't give details on this they said more information regarding this particular area is to come.

Another audience member had the idea of courting young people and younger businesses to the area.

Taking a closer look at small startup businesses was also brought to the table.

Pueblo resident Colleen Clark said, "I think they need to start looking inside the city. There's a lot of talent here and I think there's a lot of businesses that can be courted just within our own community, and I think they need to give some of these startup, little guys maybe a chance."

Jeff Shaw, president and CEO of PEDCO, said, "We've looked at the startup and talked about startups...how we can work with entrepreneurs as we learn more about it...as we try to modify our programs to maybe streamline it to make it easier. When you see that kind of passion it just confirms that you want to keep going down that road."

Shaw says the most recent company PEDCO brought to Pueblo was CR Minerals in 2017. Doss Aviation and Big R were both expanded.

Ideas from the meeting will be shared at PEDCO's membership meeting next Friday. Shaw says PEDCO will have a big announcement for the community in the coming weeks.