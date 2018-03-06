LEO Wives Facebook group presents check to wife of fallen deputy

The Colorado LEO wives group presented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation with a gift of more than $32,000 from sales of T-shirts following the death of fallen deputy Micah Flick.

Flick's wife Rachael accepted the gift Tuesday. She said she was grateful for this fundraiser along with other benefits that have taken place around Colorado Springs following her husband's death.

"We are feeling held up and supported and surrounded by our family and our amazing community," Rachael Flick said. Because of that strength and that love, we're able to put one foot in front of the other."

The support group on Facebook designed the shirts and started selling them two days after Flick was shot and killed.

Sales of the shirts are still happening, click here if you'd like to buy one.