LEO Wives Facebook group presents check to wife of fallen deputy

The Colorado LEO wives group presented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation with a gift of more than $32,000 from sales of T-shirts following the death of fallen deputy Micah Flick.
Flick's wife Rachael accepted the gift Tuesday. She said she was grateful for this fundraiser along with other benefits that have taken place around Colorado Springs following her husband's death.
"We are feeling held up and supported and surrounded by our family and our amazing community," Rachael Flick said. Because of that strength and that love, we're able to put one foot in front of the other."
The support group on Facebook designed the shirts and started selling them two days after Flick was shot and killed.
Sales of the shirts are still happening, click here if you'd like to buy one.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people. 30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
