McCaffrey brothers help save man's life after fall from Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK -

A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.

The McCaffrey brothers, Christian, Max and Dylan along with former Duke football player Michael Mann were in the right place at the right time to help rescue the 72-year-old man and comfort his grandson.

Dan Smoker, the man's son, said they helped him after his father had fallen to the foot of the cross on top of Castle Rock. His father broke his femur, pelvis, neck and nine ribs from the fall. He also suffered internal bleeding from the injuries.

His family said he might not even be alive if the McCaffrey brothers hadn't been there to help. They said they are hopeful he will make a strong recovery.

    •   
