McCaffrey brothers help save man's life after fall from Castle Rock

A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.

The McCaffrey brothers, Christian, Max and Dylan along with former Duke football player Michael Mann were in the right place at the right time to help rescue the 72-year-old man and comfort his grandson.

Michael Mann, @run__cmc and @notoriousmax25 are great football players, but even better humans. Yesterday, they helped save my dads life after he fell off of Castle Rock. They comforted my son when he was alone. Then showed up at the hospital to check in. @AdamSchefter @espn pic.twitter.com/MVAdbr2gYV — Dan Smoker (@dsmokexu) March 4, 2018

Dan Smoker, the man's son, said they helped him after his father had fallen to the foot of the cross on top of Castle Rock. His father broke his femur, pelvis, neck and nine ribs from the fall. He also suffered internal bleeding from the injuries.

Dan is lucky to have such a strong and courageous grandson. Eli handled the tough situation in the best way possible. Continuously praying for Dan and your family! — Max McCaffrey (@notoriousmax25) March 6, 2018

His family said he might not even be alive if the McCaffrey brothers hadn't been there to help. They said they are hopeful he will make a strong recovery.