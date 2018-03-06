End of an era: MacVan Maps closing after 40 years in Colorado Springs

One of the last remaining map stores in Colorado is closing after 40 years. There is an antique map seller in Denver, but Macvan maps in Colorado Springs is the last store in the state exclusively dedicated to making and selling current maps.

It is store, but also a map making and publishing business. "It's an art--part art part science," said Graphic Artist, Mike Biles. A team makes maps specialized for our region. "We've been producing our map book the Colorado Springs map book since 1978 and doing all the cartography in house." Only, the latest editions are also the last editions.

Along with the locally produced maps, for decades the store has been a source for maps from a wide variety of publishers. Map enthusiasts and long time customers are doing some extra shopping these days. "They're just coming in and loading up," said General Manager, Bob Stanley. There a lot of current sales, because sales have been declining in recent years. Technology is to blame. “People are using their electronic devices more and so we just can’t sell enough maps.”

So after four decades the store is closing. The plan is closing for the last time at the end of March.