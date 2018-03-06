Colorado among top states with most women-owned businesses, study shows

More and more female entrepreneurs are finding success here in Colorado.

A recent study by the finance website WalletHub hows Colorado is the top two state with the most women-owned businesses in the country.

It's a trend that can made a difference for employees.

"Females, each person brings their own unique perspective to the table."

Debbie Balch is the president of Colorado Springs research firm Elevated Insights.

Balch believes her insight as a working mom is helping her business thrive by helping make her employees more comfortable.

"Let's have a mission, let's make sure everything we're doing reaches towards that," Balch said.

"But let's be flexible and let's enable people to bring some of their comforts from home.

"She welcomes furry loved ones in the work space and even installed a bedroom inside her office building to avoid separating new moms from their babies.

"They can be in a really nice and quiet space with their baby while still being productive," Balch said.

"Colorado, overall, is a very progressive state as far as looking at equality all the way around," said Tammy Fields with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.



"I think Colorado Springs and certainly the Chamber of Commerce, we try to do that, we try to provide a lot of opportunity for businesses."

For Balch, the opportunity to establish her business as the first of its kind here, thanks in part to the city's support, set her up for success.

"The support you get from chamber & EDC and the mayor's office and then the other female business-owners kind of rallying around each other and supporting each other, it's not surprising."



The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2018 ATHENA Award® Luncheon on April 5 to honor one business leader who's encouraged women to reach their full potential.

News 5 is a sponsor and we'll bring you more updates as the date approaches.