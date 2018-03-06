Man files lawsuit against Dick's, Walmart for refusing to sell him gun

An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle.

Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick's hasn't responded to a request for comment.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries says it will accept complaints from those who believe they have been discriminated against by the new policies.

Commissioner Brad Avakian said in a letter to Oregon House and Senate leaders Tuesday that state law only provides for age-related exemptions for alcohol and marijuana sales.



Avakian says his agency believes changing state law to add an age exemption for gun purchases would be "appropriate" to make public places safer.



The bureau will present a bill to lawmakers in the 2019 legislative session.

