Thieves steal package of insulin off front porch in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects who stole a package of insulin off a person's front porch.
Deputies responded to a reported package theft in the 4200 block of Arvol Circle in Unincorporated El Paso County. The victim's neighbor notified them that a package was stolen off their front porch.
Deputies said the neighbor saw a Fed Ex truck drop off the package with a silver sedan with a black trunk following right behind. According to the witness, a tall white female got out of the passenger side of the car and took the package.
The sheriff's office said the package had $360 worth of insulin.
The witness told deputies three other men were in the car, including the driver and two unknown men in the backseat. The car is described as a silver 1998-2001 Audi A4 with a black hood and trunk, 3 black rims, and one silver rim on the rear passenger side. There could also possibly be a black/white panda sticker in the back window.
If anyone knows the person who owns this vehicle or where it is located, please call the Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555 or email Deputy Canyon Parcell at http://CanyonParcell@elpasoco.com.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people. 30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people. 30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.