Thieves steal package of insulin off front porch in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects who stole a package of insulin off a person's front porch.

Deputies responded to a reported package theft in the 4200 block of Arvol Circle in Unincorporated El Paso County. The victim's neighbor notified them that a package was stolen off their front porch.

Deputies said the neighbor saw a Fed Ex truck drop off the package with a silver sedan with a black trunk following right behind. According to the witness, a tall white female got out of the passenger side of the car and took the package.

The sheriff's office said the package had $360 worth of insulin.

The witness told deputies three other men were in the car, including the driver and two unknown men in the backseat. The car is described as a silver 1998-2001 Audi A4 with a black hood and trunk, 3 black rims, and one silver rim on the rear passenger side. There could also possibly be a black/white panda sticker in the back window.

If anyone knows the person who owns this vehicle or where it is located, please call the Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555 or email Deputy Canyon Parcell at http://CanyonParcell@elpasoco.com.