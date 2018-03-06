Sex offender from Texas arrested in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested a sex offender wanted out of Texas in Florissant Tuesday.

Deputies said they arrested 26-year-old Dakota Markus Stewart Tuesday. Stewart was arrested on suspicion of felony charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado.

Stewart was listed as one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offender fugitives after authorities there said he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after incidents in Tarrant County, Texas and Dallas County, Texas involving two young girls. Authorities also said he also failed to register as a sex offender twice in 2017.

Deputies working with U.S. Marshals from Texas tracked him to Teller County, where he was found camping near the Florissant Heights subdivision living off the grid.