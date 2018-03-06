Quantcast

Student to face consequences for making threat to school

Colorado Springs Police say a student made a verbal threat of violence towards Mitchell High School Tuesday.

The student did admit to making the threat, but said that it was just a joke, according to police. The student will face disciplinary action from the school.

Police said he will also receive a criminal summons. The student is a juvenile and was released to his family. 

