Quantcast

NFL ups salary cap by $10 million to $177.2 million for 2018 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

NFL ups salary cap by $10 million to $177.2 million for 2018

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEW YORK (AP) -

The NFL's salary cap will be $177.2 million, more than $10 million above last season.
  
Teams must be below that figure when the league season begins on March 14.
  
While the cap went up from $167 million, it did not surge the way it did the previous year, increasing by nearly $12 million.
  
Under the current labor agreement reached in 2011, the cap steadily has gone up from $120 million that year to $120.6 million, then to $123 million, then to $133 million in 2014. It was $143.28 million in 2015.
  
The larger increases resulted in great part from the league's broadcast contract revenues.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-06 04:34:45 GMT

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

  • Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-06 06:24:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

  • Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-06 19:08:59 GMT

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?