Quantcast

Nevada's Caleb Martin top player, newcomer in Mountain West - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Nevada's Caleb Martin top player, newcomer in Mountain West

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Nevada junior forward Caleb Martin was named the Mountain West's player and newcomer of the year after a season in which the Wolf Pack captured the regular season conference title.
  
Martin averaged 19.5 point this season. His twin brother, Cody Martin, was the defensive player of the year in a vote by the league's coaches.
  
Nevada's Eric Musselman earned the coach of the year honors. It's the first time in conference history a team has swept those four categories.
  
UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was the top freshman, and Boise State's Alex Hobbs the top sixth man.
  
The first-team, all-conference squad included Boise State senior Chandler Hutchison, Fresno State junior Deshon Taylor, Nevada junior Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Wyoming junior Justin James.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-06 04:34:45 GMT

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

  • Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-06 06:24:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

  • Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-06 19:08:59 GMT

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?