Pueblo Rape Crisis Services holds first ever power 5k

The Pueblo Rape Crisis Services will be hosting their 5th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Event in April.

The event will also be the first ever Power 5k International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a powerful opportunity for men to raise awareness and funds for sexual violence prevention, education and support. Men are encouraged to participate in the one mile walk, yes in high heeled shoes.

This is the first year the Pueblo Rape Crisis Services will host the Power 5k in hopes to provide support for the people and families impacted by sexual violence. All are encouraged to come and participate in the event.

Not to worry those participating in the actual run will not have to wear high heels. All proceeds from the event will go to the Pueblo Rape Crisis Services like advocacy and case management for sexual violence survival, as well as prevention opportunities in the community.

Registration fees are $20 per walker and $25 per runner, however donations are encouraged. Early registration can be accessed by visiting http://www.rapecrisisservices.org/.