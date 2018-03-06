Tuesday Evening Weather: Winds Finally Calming Down

Tonight's Forecast:
Red Flag Warnings continue until 6pm for the plains. Winds improve overnight and remain on the lighter side for the next couple of days. Passing clouds overnight with lows in the teens and 20's. Wednesday will finally be a calmer day for everyone. Skies will still be mainly sunny and highs will be in the 50's for most locations.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 19, High - 51. Few clouds overnight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.
PUEBLO: Low - 14, High - 56. Few clouds and cold tonight. Calm and warmer tomorrow.
CANON CITY: Low - 19, High - 56. Passing clouds overnight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 18, High - 45. Few clouds and chilly tonight. Mainly sunny and warmer tomorrow.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 40's. Some clouds and chilly tonight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.
PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Mainly clear and cold. Much calmer tomorrow.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Passing clouds tonight. Mainly sunny and calm Wednesday.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Winds stay on the calm side through the rest of the work and school week as temperatures warm. Friday looks to be the warmest day with high in the 60's to low 70's. Our next round of gusty winds holds off until Saturday with the latest model runs. Heading into the weekend, the pattern becomes a little more unsettled. Temperatures will be cooling. We'll have more cloud cover around. Models this afternoon are also hinting at very isolated precipitation, mainly for the Pikes Peak region, on Saturday. Also, they're showing a disturbance passing to our south putting some moisture into our areas Sunday into Monday. We'll put small chances on those days for now and closely monitor model runs for some much-needed moisture.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people. 30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
