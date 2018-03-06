Tuesday Evening Weather: Winds Finally Calming Down

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings continue until 6pm for the plains. Winds improve overnight and remain on the lighter side for the next couple of days. Passing clouds overnight with lows in the teens and 20's. Wednesday will finally be a calmer day for everyone. Skies will still be mainly sunny and highs will be in the 50's for most locations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 19, High - 51. Few clouds overnight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 14, High - 56. Few clouds and cold tonight. Calm and warmer tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 19, High - 56. Passing clouds overnight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 18, High - 45. Few clouds and chilly tonight. Mainly sunny and warmer tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 40's. Some clouds and chilly tonight. Calmer and warmer Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Mainly clear and cold. Much calmer tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Passing clouds tonight. Mainly sunny and calm Wednesday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Winds stay on the calm side through the rest of the work and school week as temperatures warm. Friday looks to be the warmest day with high in the 60's to low 70's. Our next round of gusty winds holds off until Saturday with the latest model runs. Heading into the weekend, the pattern becomes a little more unsettled. Temperatures will be cooling. We'll have more cloud cover around. Models this afternoon are also hinting at very isolated precipitation, mainly for the Pikes Peak region, on Saturday. Also, they're showing a disturbance passing to our south putting some moisture into our areas Sunday into Monday. We'll put small chances on those days for now and closely monitor model runs for some much-needed moisture.