Caught On Cam: Bus Crash Mayhem!

Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...