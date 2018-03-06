Quantcast

Smoke visible from prescribed burn in Alamosa

ALAMOSA -

A prescribed burn is active at the Alamosa Wildlife Refuge Tuesday afternoon.

This is about two miles east of the Alamosa Airport. The National Weather Service of Pueblo Tweeted a photo of the 'hot spots' captured from GOES-East imagery.

There is lots of smoke visible in the area, so if you see any, don't be alarmed this is a controlled burn.

