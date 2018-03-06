Smoke visible from prescribed burn in Alamosa

A prescribed burn is active at the Alamosa Wildlife Refuge Tuesday afternoon.
This is about two miles east of the Alamosa Airport. The National Weather Service of Pueblo Tweeted a photo of the 'hot spots' captured from GOES-East imagery.
There is lots of smoke visible in the area, so if you see any, don't be alarmed this is a controlled burn.
A prescribed burn is showing some life at the Alamosa Wildlife Refuge, about 2 miles east of the Alamosa Airport, this afternoon. The "hot spot" is captured here in GOES-East imagery. Lots of smoke is coming from the burn at this hour but the burn is under control. #cowx pic.twitter.com/J0dxZWGjSG— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 6, 2018
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
