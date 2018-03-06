Quantcast

Jury trial for man involved in triple fatal accident in 2017 set for July

Written By Nia Bender
Three dead in accident on Galley Rd. Three dead in accident on Galley Rd.

Austin Weisse was involved in an accident that killed three people and left him in serious condition on July 27th, 2017. Close to a year later, Weisse is set to appear at a jury trial in El Paso County Court on July 17th, to face three charges for vehicular homicide and DUI.

At his disposition hearing on Monday, he entered a not guilty plea. 

76-year old James Daily and 73-year old Dayna Daily, were driving a Honda Van northbound on Babcock Rd when they attempted to make a turn on to Galley Rd when they were broadsided by a Jeep driven by Austin Weisse.

Weisse's passenger and brother, 31-year old Trevor Weisse, and Dayna Daily, were both pronounced dead on the scene. James Daily died a short time later at the hospital. Austin Weisse was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Police said Danya Daily was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Trevor Weisse was not. 

