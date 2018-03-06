El Paso County K-9 undergoes life saving surgery

One of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office four-legged deputies underwent surgery recently after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Deputy Miller's K-9 companion Axel was diagnosed with bone cancer on February 20, which affected his front left leg and shoulder. Although the news was unfortunate, the veterinarian told the Deputy there was a way to save his life, by amputating his leg.
So on March 2, Axel went in for surgery, and was walking on three legs before even leaving the hospital. Deputy Miller says that Axel's extreme drive and motivation has him hopeful that this bump in the road won't compromise his quality of life.
K-9 Axel is expected to make a full recovery and will live a life of retirement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He is thanked for his service.
Check out that adorable face, what a good boy!
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
