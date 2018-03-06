El Paso County K-9 undergoes life saving surgery

One of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office four-legged deputies underwent surgery recently after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Deputy Miller's K-9 companion Axel was diagnosed with bone cancer on February 20, which affected his front left leg and shoulder. Although the news was unfortunate, the veterinarian told the Deputy there was a way to save his life, by amputating his leg.

So on March 2, Axel went in for surgery, and was walking on three legs before even leaving the hospital. Deputy Miller says that Axel's extreme drive and motivation has him hopeful that this bump in the road won't compromise his quality of life.

K-9 Axel is expected to make a full recovery and will live a life of retirement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He is thanked for his service.

Check out that adorable face, what a good boy!