City, indigenous community agree on ceremonial fires

The city of Boulder reached an agreement with members of the local Native American community to allow for ceremonial fires to be lit and exempted from city enforcement.
The Daily Camera reports the City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance Monday saying it would issue permits to groups seeking to hold religious ceremonies that involve open fires. The fires would have to be contained in a pit or enclosed structure, and the groups conducting the ceremonies would have to have a water source on hand at all times and commit to extinguishing if winds reached 15 miles per hour or higher.
The Genizaro Apache Tribe of Colorado complained after a Jan. 14 sweat lodge ceremony prompted a 911 call from a neighbor who observed the fire that is part of such ceremonies. The city then agreed to reconsider its approach to sweat lodge ceremonies.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
