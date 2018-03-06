City, indigenous community agree on ceremonial fires

The city of Boulder reached an agreement with members of the local Native American community to allow for ceremonial fires to be lit and exempted from city enforcement.



The Daily Camera reports the City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance Monday saying it would issue permits to groups seeking to hold religious ceremonies that involve open fires. The fires would have to be contained in a pit or enclosed structure, and the groups conducting the ceremonies would have to have a water source on hand at all times and commit to extinguishing if winds reached 15 miles per hour or higher.



The Genizaro Apache Tribe of Colorado complained after a Jan. 14 sweat lodge ceremony prompted a 911 call from a neighbor who observed the fire that is part of such ceremonies. The city then agreed to reconsider its approach to sweat lodge ceremonies.

