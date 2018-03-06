Suspect wanted for shooting death of Colorado Springs man

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man found dead over the weekend.

A shooting was reported in the 900 block of Yuma Street on Sunday, where a man was found dead in the street. The El Paso County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy where the man was identified as 33-year old Darryl Tyrone Clark of Colorado Springs.

The Violent Crimes Section of Colorado Springs Police responded to the incident and are the lead on the investigation.

Colorado Springs Police issued an arrest warrant for 44-year old Adonis Ondrae Anderson on a First Degree Murder charge in connection to the shooting.

Police say Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active criminal investigation, so anyone with any information or is a witness to this is asked to call CSPD (719) 444-7000.