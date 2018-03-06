CSPD ask for help in locating wanted felon who targets elderly

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people.

30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Police say Vaughns is known to be driving a white mini van with Colorado license plate 877-UOB, which does not correspond to the van.

According to CSPD, she is targeting elderly people by knocking on their front door or approaching them in stores and parking lots. Vaughns comes up with excuses to enter their home or car where she then steals their purses, wallets or valuables.

Anyone with information on this suspect or is a witness to the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.