Authorities arrest escapee from Conejos County Jail

CONEJOS COUNTY -

Colorado State Patrol received a tip about a suspicious person in Sanford, who was later identified as an escapee from the Conejos County Jail.

CSP said a suspicious person was reported walking along 4th Street in Sanford Wednesday morning. A trooper attempted to contact the person but that lead to a foot chase. 

The person ran into a field in an attempt to hide in a ditch, according to CSP. The La Jara Police Department assisted as the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He was later identified as 30-year old Kyle Pauley, one of two men who escaped from the Conejos County Jail. The Conejos County Sheriff's Office have been searching for two inmates who escaped from the jail last Friday morning.

CSP asks the citizens of Conejos County to continue to be aware of any suspicious activity in the area as 22-year old Lawrence Gonzales is still at large. Deputies said he was last seen in the Antonito area.

Gonzales is described as 5'9' and 160 pounds. 

If this man is seen, do not approach him, just call 911. 

(Lawrence Gonzales is on the left, he is still at large.) 

