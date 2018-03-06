Quantcast

Train hits semi carrying hydrochloric acid in Pennsylvania - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Train hits semi carrying hydrochloric acid in Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
Train hits truck carrying hydrochloric acid in PA Train hits truck carrying hydrochloric acid in PA
PENNSYLVANIA -

Fifteen residents are evacuated after a tractor-trailer carrying 44,600 pounds of hydrochloric acid was hit by a train in Washington County. Roadways in the area are closed as well at this time.

One person was airlifted to the hospital after the collision, which happened at the intersection of State Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road in Centerville Borough.

A hazardous materials team has been called to the site. 

Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to eyes, skin and mucous membranes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. If inhaled, it can cause burns to the esophagus and stomach, and can cause coughing, chest pain and inflammation.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-06 06:24:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

  • News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-06 04:34:45 GMT

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

  • Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-06 19:08:59 GMT

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?