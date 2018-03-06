Train hits semi carrying hydrochloric acid in Pennsylvania

Fifteen residents are evacuated after a tractor-trailer carrying 44,600 pounds of hydrochloric acid was hit by a train in Washington County. Roadways in the area are closed as well at this time.

One person was airlifted to the hospital after the collision, which happened at the intersection of State Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road in Centerville Borough.

A hazardous materials team has been called to the site.

Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to eyes, skin and mucous membranes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. If inhaled, it can cause burns to the esophagus and stomach, and can cause coughing, chest pain and inflammation.