You can help bring music to life for local students



Many of our kids enjoy playing a musical instrument at school, but not everyone can afford to. However, there is one local instrument drive, that's giving more students the chance to get involved!

'Bringing Music to Life' is much more than just an instrument drive. It's a chance for these students to learn something new and have an instrument to call their own.

We spoke to one student who tells us he'd always wanted to play an instrument, and now finally has the chance!

"Let's see, I've been playing this trumpet since August 27th of 2017," says 5th grade student Elliott Winchestrrosiere.

That's the day Elliott received his trumpet and he hasn't stopped playing since! He's a 5th grader at Avondale Elementary School in Pueblo.

He and his classmates had always dreamed of starting a band and thanks to a batch of instruments from the Bringing Music to Life Drive, one teacher was able to make it happen!

"Just seeing these kids with the excitement that they get, to get these instruments into their hands and want to make music with them, it just makes my heart so happy," said Music Teacher Yvette Teschner.

"First I get a little nervous," said Elliott, "because like I said I can mess up at anytime, but after I begin playing I forget everyone's there and I just play."

Elliott tells us he practices at least 3 times a week. Plus, the school band has even taken their act on the road! You may have seen them at the Avondale tree lighting and other local performances.

You can help kids, just like Elliott, realize their dreams. Simply drop off any musical instrument at one of the Meeker Music stores in Colorado springs or Fountain.

3604 Hartsel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

624 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

6330 S U.S. Hwy 85 87, Fountain, CO 80817

You can also drop off instruments at the D60 Administration building.

315 W 11th St, Pueblo, CO 81003