Police activity near downtown after overnight car fire

Additional crews are looking into a suspicious device found inside a vehicle involved in an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. Police received a phone call about the fire in a parking lot at about 1:00 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived, the car was filled with heavy smoke and they couldn't determine whether or not someone was inside. After the fire was put out by firefighters, an unidentified person was found dead inside the car.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section has assumed control of the investigation and you'll see police activity in the area. Police say there is no threat to the community.