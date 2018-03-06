Bomb squad called in after a body was found in burning car

The bomb squad was called in to check out a suspicious device found inside a vehicle involved in an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. Police received a phone call about the fire in a parking lot at about 1:00 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived, the car was filled with heavy smoke and they couldn't determine whether or not someone was inside. After the fire was put out by firefighters, an unidentified person was found dead inside the car.

It appears the bomb squad is done. They are taking pictures and putting evidence in bags. No explosion from the device.