As spring approaches, so do the cone zones in Colorado Springs

It's the bane of every driver's existence-Road work. While Colorado Springs sees plenty of construction work through the winter months, warmer weather means more roadwork. This spring's hot new color around town is orange and white.

We're less than halfway through issue 2C's five-year timeline, but project leaders say they're already halfway finished, spending almost ten-million dollars below projected costs.

Issue 2C is the voter approved sales tax from 2015, that charges six-tenths of a cent on every purchase to generate 50-million dollars for paving and pothole repair.

Several projects are causing slowdowns for drivers right now.

Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue closes tonight between 8:00 p.m.and 5:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Eastbound will be closed again over the weekend. One lane will be open for westbound traffic, but delays can be expected.

Mark Dabling Blvd. is closed near Corporate Drive for bridge work over Monument Creek. Mark Dabling Blvd. is also in the last stages of curb, gutter and sidewalk work between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd.

E. Woodmen Rd. will see alternating lane closures between Corporate Dr. and W. Woodmen Rd. until May.

Pro Rodeo Dr. is closed between Rockrimmon Blvd. and Tech Center Drive for concrete work.

N. Academy Blvd. will see alternating lane closures between Lehman Dr. and Woodmen Rd. until January of 2019. Expect delays.

Circle Dr. will see lane closures, shifting traffic and nightly closures between Airport Ave. and Airport Rd.

Briargate Pkwy. between Voyager Pkwy. and Lexington Dr. will see various lanes blocked while crews finish up curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

Numerous other projects are in the works across Colorado Springs and the city has a great interactive map that you can use to see what areas to avoid on your commute. Remember to slow down through construction zones and...happy motoring.

You can access the map here: http://bit.ly/2FZafPU