Quantcast

As spring approaches, so do the cone zones in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

As spring approaches, so do the cone zones in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
File photo File photo
COLORADO SPRINGS -

It's the bane of every driver's existence-Road work. While Colorado Springs sees plenty of construction work through the winter months, warmer weather means more roadwork. This spring's hot new color around town is orange and white.

We're less than halfway through issue 2C's five-year timeline, but project leaders say they're already halfway finished, spending almost ten-million dollars below projected costs.

Issue 2C is the voter approved sales tax from 2015, that charges six-tenths of a cent on every purchase to generate 50-million dollars for paving and pothole repair.

Several projects are causing slowdowns for drivers right now.

  • Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue closes tonight between 8:00 p.m.and 5:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Eastbound will be closed again over the weekend. One lane will be open for westbound traffic, but delays can be expected.
  • Mark Dabling Blvd. is closed near Corporate Drive for bridge work over Monument Creek. Mark Dabling Blvd. is also in the last stages of curb, gutter and sidewalk work between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd.
  • E. Woodmen Rd. will see alternating lane closures between Corporate Dr. and W. Woodmen Rd. until May.
  • Pro Rodeo Dr. is closed between Rockrimmon Blvd. and Tech Center Drive for concrete work.
  • N. Academy Blvd. will see alternating lane closures between Lehman Dr. and Woodmen Rd. until January of 2019. Expect delays.
  • Circle Dr. will see lane closures, shifting traffic and nightly closures between Airport Ave. and Airport Rd.
  • Briargate Pkwy. between Voyager Pkwy. and Lexington Dr. will see various lanes blocked while crews finish up curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

Numerous other projects are in the works across Colorado Springs and the city has a great interactive map that you can use to see what areas to avoid on your commute. Remember to slow down through construction zones and...happy motoring.

You can access the map here: http://bit.ly/2FZafPU

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-06 06:24:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

  • News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-06 04:34:45 GMT

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

  • Deputies announce new charge for man who reportedly threatened school

    Deputies announce new charge for man who reportedly threatened school

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-03-06 02:35:34 GMT
    Jason SmithJason Smith

    It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.

    It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?