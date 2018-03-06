As spring approaches, so do the cone zones in Colorado Springs

Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado. Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the court today, says the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado. Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the court today, says the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers.