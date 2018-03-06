Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Can small screens affect a child’s developing eyes?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

For years, experts have recommended that young children limit their screen time.

Now, for many children, the size of the screen is changing – from televisions to tablets and phones.

A recent national survey says that as many as 42 percent of young children have access to their own tablets. Likewise, 98 percent of U.S. homes with children under the age of 8 have mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

According to Marina Eisenberg, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, prolonged use of small screens can cause eye strain and may contribute to nearsightedness in children.

“Nearsightedness progression is far more detrimental to children at a young age because this is when they’re developing their eyes and their eyes are still growing, especially kids that are in their teens and preteen years,” she said.

Nearsightedness, also known as myopia, is the inability to see objects clearly at a distance.

Nearsightedness runs in families and typically will appear during childhood.

Some children are born with a progressive form of nearsightedness, which means that their uncorrected eyesight will worsen overtime.

Children who are nearsighted often complain of headaches, eyestrain, squinting, or fatigue. They may also complain of not being able to see the board at school.

Dr. Eisenberg said nearsightedness is a slow-growing process, but if parents begin to notice their child is experiencing difficulty seeing things from a distance, it’s time to have their eyes checked.

She said like anything, moderation is key when it comes to how much time a child should spend looking at a small screen.

“Take breaks about every 20 minutes or so and have them try to focus on something far away in the room, have them blink their eyes a few times before going back to the activity that they’re doing,” said Dr. Eisenberg.

Current recommendations say children between the ages of 2-5 should be limited to one hour of screen time per day, while children 6 and older should use screens in moderation. Children under 18 months are not recommended to have any screen time at all.

  • Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

  • News 5 Exclusive: Where is the Pikes Peak National Cemetery?

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

  • Deputies announce new charge for man who reportedly threatened school

    It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.

