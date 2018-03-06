Weather Alert Day: More Red Flag Warnings Across The Plains

Today's Forecast:
Strong winds, although not as bad as yesterday, return to the forecast this afternoon prompting a return of Red Flag Warnings to our eastern plains. The cool air that was brought in Monday won't be pushed out of the state just yet and that means we'll see a general return to the 40s and 50s through the area. The winds will die back tonight but during the day we'll still see gusts up to 30mph, especially for areas east of El Paso and Pueblo counties.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 45; Low - 18. Sunny, chilly and windy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
PUEBLO: High - 52; Low - 14. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
CANON CITY: High - 51; Low - 20. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Low - 18. Sunny, chilly and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 10s. Sunny, chilly and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
PLAINS: High - 40s/50s; Low - 10s. Sunny, cool and very windy. Very cold again tonight with calming winds.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40s/50s; Low - 10s/20s. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
The next real weather maker will be a fantastic warm up into the end of the week! A ridge building back over Colorado in our jet stream will bring very warm air back to southern Colorado with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower Saturday but it's more likely we'll stay dry and just windy.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado. Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the court today, says the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers.
