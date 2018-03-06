Weather Alert Day: More Red Flag Warnings Across The Plains

Today's Forecast:

Strong winds, although not as bad as yesterday, return to the forecast this afternoon prompting a return of Red Flag Warnings to our eastern plains. The cool air that was brought in Monday won't be pushed out of the state just yet and that means we'll see a general return to the 40s and 50s through the area. The winds will die back tonight but during the day we'll still see gusts up to 30mph, especially for areas east of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 45; Low - 18. Sunny, chilly and windy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

PUEBLO: High - 52; Low - 14. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

CANON CITY: High - 51; Low - 20. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Low - 18. Sunny, chilly and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 10s. Sunny, chilly and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

PLAINS: High - 40s/50s; Low - 10s. Sunny, cool and very windy. Very cold again tonight with calming winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40s/50s; Low - 10s/20s. Sunny, cool and breezy. Very cold again tonight with calm winds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

The next real weather maker will be a fantastic warm up into the end of the week! A ridge building back over Colorado in our jet stream will bring very warm air back to southern Colorado with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower Saturday but it's more likely we'll stay dry and just windy.