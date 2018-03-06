Traveling today? Wind caused delayed flights at DIA

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

If you're headed out early this morning to catch a flight at Denver International Airport, you may want to check with your airline before you make the drive up to Denver.

Wind gusts on Monday reached 60-miles per hour at the airport and that led the cancellation of dozens of flights and delays for hundreds more.

According to DIA, there were 690 flights delayed and another 79-cancelled. To check on your flight in Denver, log onto http://flydenver.com

Schedules should return to normal pretty quickly today, but it's worth checking into your flight.

The Colorado Springs Airport doesn't appear to have had too many delays and you can check on flights here in Colorado Springs at http://flycos.com

