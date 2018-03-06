Air Force Rifle team gunning for national title

There is a deafening silence in the Air Force Rifle room.
No one talks, no one moves, almost no one is breathing in the room as they aim at a target so small it's only describable in one way: "shooting a period at the end of a sentence."
The Falcons head to South Carolina for the NCAA National Championships. This is their fourth straight trip under head coach Launi Meili. Air Force is a two-time runner up but has never won the title outright.
"You're basically on a stage performing in front of everyone that is watching you so it's exciting but it's a challenge because you have to keep your heart rate down while your shots are basically being broadcast throughout the whole stadium and across the country on streams," said Spencer Cap, Air Force junior.
"It's unique."
Air Force will compete in both disciplines; air rifle and small bore.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a fight where the man allegedly assaulted was holding his 4-year old daughter.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
