Air Force Rifle team gunning for national title

There is a deafening silence in the Air Force Rifle room.

No one talks, no one moves, almost no one is breathing in the room as they aim at a target so small it's only describable in one way: "shooting a period at the end of a sentence."

The Falcons head to South Carolina for the NCAA National Championships. This is their fourth straight trip under head coach Launi Meili. Air Force is a two-time runner up but has never won the title outright.

"You're basically on a stage performing in front of everyone that is watching you so it's exciting but it's a challenge because you have to keep your heart rate down while your shots are basically being broadcast throughout the whole stadium and across the country on streams," said Spencer Cap, Air Force junior.

"It's unique."

Air Force will compete in both disciplines; air rifle and small bore.