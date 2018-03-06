Discussion of amending Canon City's trash ordinance continues

As of Monday night, amending a trash ordinance in Canon City was still on hold.

City council members were still unsure about what should be done regarding business dumpsters in residential zones.

Monday night was the first reading of Ordinance No. 7 which would amend two sections (8.16.040 and 8.10.060) of the Municipal Code.

The ordinance would loosen the restriction in residential areas of only allowing people to use a 96-gallon tote for their trash. The amendment requested is to permit business dumpsters up to two cubic yards in residential areas.

The ordinance would also add an exemption for people with special needs, such as the elderly or disabled, who are only able to move their receptacles so far.

Questions on both the dumpsters and receptacles were asked: where exactly should they be allowed on people's properties? Alleyways? Front yards? Or completely out of sight?

Don Wolf said, "It seems like a very complex issue. It seems like they need to do a little more work on it. A certain amount of leniency is going to have to be...shown to some of the people that have special issues."

The council will be looking at the ordinance again and will be discussing it in April at the city's general governmental meeting.