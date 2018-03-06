Woman receives money after luggage lost while riding Greyhound

A Canon City woman who lost her luggage while riding a Greyhound bus is getting some help.

75-year-old Janice Holtz shared her story with News 5 in February.

She says she lost about $1,000 worth of stuff that was inside her suitcase.

A woman who saw Holtz's story was so inspired to help that she sent her a $200 check. With the money, Holtz has some new clothes, shoes, and a jacket.

She says while it's going to take awhile to replace everything this generous woman is giving her a good jumpstart.

Holtz said, "Kudos to that young lady that helped me out...thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Holtz has been calling Greyhound since January to try and track down her luggage. She says someone finally called her back on Monday. They are looking into her situation.

