Voter-approved 2C paving projects ahead of schedule, under budget

Colorado Springs voters who in 2015 approved $50 million in sales taxes to pay for paving and resurfacing of city streets appear to be getting bang for their buck, according to recent figures detailing construction progress.

According to a February 22 press release, progress on Ballot 2C concrete and paving operations is running ahead of schedule and under budget. At the end of 2017, two years into the five-year program, 47 percent of planned projects were complete at nearly $10 million below projected costs.

The 2C 0.62 percent sales tax generated more than $52.6 million in 2017, a $3 million increase from the tax's inaugural year. Total expenses in 2017 were nearly $50.3 million, a more than $10 million increase from 2016, which Corey Farkas, the city's manager of Public Works, Operations, and Maintenance, attributes to the "ramp-up" period in the project's first year where contractors were procured and stakeholders were coordinated.

2C's dedicated funding for resurfacing projects has freed up millions from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) one-percent sales tax for roadway improvements, maintenance, and public transit projects. "We would be in a really bad place at this point in time had 2C not passed," Farkas said.

"We made promises to the voters," Farkas said. "We made promises that we were going to pave streets and get them done in a timely and efficient manner, and the fact that we are out there and we're doing that. We're very proud of that fact and hopefully instilling trust in government."

CLICK HERE for an interactive map of 2C projects.