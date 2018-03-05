CSP investigating fatal two-car crash on Hwy 50

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened on Hwy 50, west of La Junta.

The crash happened around 1:12 p.m. Monday afternoon near milepost 377, one mile west of La Junta. According to CSP, a Chevy Tracker was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hwy 50 when it hit a Chevy Malibu straight on.

The Malibu was traveling westbound on Hwy 50, both vehicles came to a stop near the point of impact. This prompted WB Hwy 50 to temporarily close, according to CSP.

The driver of the Tracker was identified as 57-year old Alma Lora of La Junta, who was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Malibu was identified as 21-year old Valerie Fausto also of La Junta, she stained minor injuries from the crash. CSP says she was wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The cause is still under investigation, but is believed to be from a medical issue.