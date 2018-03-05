Fundraiser for victims of Forest Ridge Fire in Elbert County

The Forest Ridge Fire in Elbert County destroyed several homes and properties Saturday, now the sheriff's office is offering a way to help those affected.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies battled the blaze near County Road 118 and County Road 45, south of Kiowa. The sheriff's office says the fire started around 10:15 a.m. where the fire spread rapidly due to dry conditions and heavy winds.

This also put Southern Colorado under a Red Flag Warning that is continuing into the week.

Four homes and five barns were lost in the wildfire, but no injuries or loss of livestock were reported. Deputies say all the families, livestock and pets were able to get out safely. The fire burned approximately 375 acres, and was 90 percent contained by 2:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Elbert County Coalition for Outreach has set up a fund raiser to help support the families affected by the fire. Tax-exempt monetary donations will be accepted at ECCO, in Kiowa, at 336 Comanche St.

The sheriff's office says that 100 percent of the donations will be designated for the victims who lost their homes or sustained property damages from the fire. The fund is for monetary donations only, as donation sites are not being set up at this time due to scams in the past.

If you have any questions, please contact the ECCO at (303) 621-2599.