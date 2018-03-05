'Dreamers' walk out of class, rally in Colorado Springs

Six months ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or 'DACA' program would be rescinded.

The President, giving congress 6 months to find a solution to the program.

After waiting for the deadline, dozens of dreamers in southern Colorado say they're disappointed congress did not come up with a decision by today.

With a recent decision by the Supreme Court, this decision is in their hands for the time being- after they denied a hearing to challenge the program.

'Honestly, I didn't want it to come to this because I thought that congress was really going to do something,' said Monica Perez, a dreamer in Colorado Springs.

In response to the deadline, students at Mitchell High School walked out of class Monday afternoon.

Shortly after, a handful of people showed up to Acacia Park in Colorado Springs- sharing their stories and marching to Rep. Scott Tipton's and Sen. Cory Gardner's offices.

While the crowd was small, it didn't come without a little bit of resistance.

A man from the crowd shouted at the mother of a dreamer at the rally, shouting 'because you're here illegally,' a woman standing alongside and translating for the mother asked him, 'what did you do to be here?' the man responded, 'I was born here.'

The man did not give News 5 his name, 'why didn't they go with what trump said? For DACA? Because it wasn't good enough for them? It doesn't make sense to me.'

News 5 asked why the man attended the rally, 'I'd seen them gathering and I was just wondering what they were trying to say, it's just interesting to me, like why don't they want to go with what's being offered for DACA right now?'